Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 58 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.4 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|46.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1714:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.6%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|379 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7997
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
