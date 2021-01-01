Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70 against 58 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 9.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2400 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 14.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 60 / 95 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +43% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

