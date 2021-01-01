Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

67 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70 against 58 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Studio
500 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 95 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +43%
7.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

