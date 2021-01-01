Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
  • Dimensions: 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm (12.72" x 8.99" x 0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Studio.
Performance
73
Gaming
64
Display
74
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7%
Side bezels 9.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 60 / 95 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1423
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5383

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

