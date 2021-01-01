Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
- Dimensions: 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm (12.72" x 8.99" x 0.74")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1423
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5383
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes