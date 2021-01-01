Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|342 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4740
4315
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5517
4951
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
