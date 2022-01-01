You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 46.7 dB 49 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1714:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 98.8% Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +140% 7.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

