You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.9% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 100% Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +411% 7.2 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.