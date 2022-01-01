Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|654 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +10%
1508
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +38%
9386
6785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +24%
1623
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +40%
14250
10174
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|35-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1