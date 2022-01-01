You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.4% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 62 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 100 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +285% 12.3 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.