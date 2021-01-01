Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 GV301: full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77" x 8.74" x 0.62")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 GV301.
Performance
100
Gaming
60
Display
71
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 116%
Adobe RGB profile 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 85%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

