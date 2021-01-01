ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%

~78.4% Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77" x 8.74" x 0.62")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 GV301. Performance 100 Gaming 60 Display 71 Battery Life 53 Connectivity 79 Case 94 NanoReview Score 71

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 338 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 116% Adobe RGB profile 86% DCI-P3 color gamut 85%

Battery Capacity 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 100 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Base frequency 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8955 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 601 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 4349

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 32GB Channels 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2