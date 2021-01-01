ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%
- Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77" x 8.74" x 0.62")
Review
Performance
100
Gaming
60
Display
71
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
71
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes