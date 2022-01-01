You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Flow X16 (2022) 1100 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 125 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Flow X16 (2022) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.