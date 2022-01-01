Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X16 (2022) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X16 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +172%
8.7 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
