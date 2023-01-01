Acer Swift Go SFG14-71 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%

~83.4% Dimensions: 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm (12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Go SFG14-71. Performance 60 Gaming 35 Display 41 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 95 NanoReview Score 53

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1618 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7095 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1647 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6959 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No