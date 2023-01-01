Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go SFG14-71: full specs and tests

Acer Swift Go SFG14-71

Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
  • Dimensions: 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm (12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Go SFG14-71.
Performance
60
Gaming
35
Display
41
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7095
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1647
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6959
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

