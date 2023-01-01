You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 65 against 57 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 13414:1 sRGB color space - 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Swift Go (SFG14-71) n/a Swift 3 (SF314-71) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 364 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Swift Go (SFG14-71) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.