Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) vs Swift 3 (SF314-71)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 65 against 57 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
|312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|40.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|13414:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|364 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1676
1565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7196
Swift 3 (SF314-71) +14%
8176
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1680
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7190
Swift 3 (SF314-71) +35%
9681
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
