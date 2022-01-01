Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm (14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel). Performance 71 Gaming 23 Display 34 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 65 Case 80 NanoReview Score 48

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes