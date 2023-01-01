Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Battery 50 Wh - 42 Wh 50 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504 / M3504) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 46.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +140% 600 nits Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504 / M3504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 42 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 0.54 TFLOPS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504 / M3504) +161% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 17.0 x 9.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.