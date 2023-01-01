You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 65 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.7 vs 129.6 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits Swift Go (SFG14-71) n/a

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Swift Go (SFG14-71) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

