You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 47 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 47 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) +93% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

