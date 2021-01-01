HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Launched: March 2021

March 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%

~82% Dimensions: 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm (14.13" x 8.98" x 0.72")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen). Performance 73 Gaming 50 Display 41 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 67 Case 81 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1098 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5117

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 448 DirectX support 12.1

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2