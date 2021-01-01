Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen): full specs and tests

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

  • Launched: March 2021
  • Dimensions: 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm (14.13" x 8.98" x 0.72")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen).
Performance
73
Gaming
50
Display
41
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
81
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5117

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

