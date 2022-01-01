You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 139.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~83.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1405:1 - sRGB color space 99.6% - Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits ENVY 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) +212% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

