52 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (111 vs 126.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~82%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

