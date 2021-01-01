HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (111 vs 126.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +129%
5471
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +172%
2616
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
