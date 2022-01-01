HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 17 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 160 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|36 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1405:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|277 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
ENVY 17 (2022) +54%
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4785
ENVY 17 (2022) +87%
8948
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1135
ENVY 17 (2022) +50%
1701
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6922
ENVY 17 (2022) +29%
8956
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|74.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
