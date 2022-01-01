You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 160 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~80% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 36 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1405:1 - sRGB color space 99.6% - Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33% 400 nits ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 55 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) +53% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.