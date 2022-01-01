Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 17 (2022)

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 160 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~80%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 36 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022) +53%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

