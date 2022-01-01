Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.5 vs 126.8 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1405:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
