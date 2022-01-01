Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.5 vs 126.8 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1405:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|277 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +14%
1226
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4090
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +17%
4785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +13%
1282
1135
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +48%
6922
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
