HP Laptop 14
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%
- Dimensions: 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm (12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2398
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes