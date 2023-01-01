Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 14: full specs and tests

HP Laptop 14

HP Laptop 14
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%
  • Dimensions: 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm (12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Laptop 14.
Performance
29
Gaming
20
Display
18
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
71
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
38

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Laptop 14

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2398
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs HP Laptop 14
2. HP Laptop 15 vs Laptop 14
3. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs HP Laptop 14
4. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) vs HP Laptop 14
5. Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) vs HP Laptop 14
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) vs HP Laptop 14
7. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs HP Laptop 14
8. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 vs HP Laptop 14
9. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs HP Laptop 14
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs HP Laptop 14
11. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) vs HP Laptop 14
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский