54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
VS
38 out of 100
HP Laptop 14
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
HP Laptop 14
Display
Battery
41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and HP Laptop 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
  • Can run popular games at about 146-199% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
vs
Laptop 14

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches		 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
Area 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +20%
300 nits
Laptop 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 298 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +175%
6187
Laptop 14
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +132%
1660
Laptop 14
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +157%
6173
Laptop 14
2398
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +265%
2.703 TFLOPS
Laptop 14
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Optional
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
