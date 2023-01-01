Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 47 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 146-199% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 146-199% higher FPS Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Laptop 14 Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm

12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm

12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches Area 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Laptop 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 800:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +20% 300 nits Laptop 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 298 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +265% 2.703 TFLOPS Laptop 14 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Optional Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

