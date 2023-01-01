Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) vs HP Laptop 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|Cores
|8 (0P + 8E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4508
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1186
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3485
2398
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
- Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
- Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1