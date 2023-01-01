Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
- Launched: August 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
- Dimensions: 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm (12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
76
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
77
Portability
75
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|Area
|816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|170 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2286
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
10006
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12861
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes