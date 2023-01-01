Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
  • Launched: August 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
  • Dimensions: 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm (12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023).
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
76
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
77
Portability
75
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2286
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
10006
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12861
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Razer Blade 14 (2023)
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
8. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский