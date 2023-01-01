Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1800 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 73.6 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 73.6 against 60 watt-hours

65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (126.5 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm

12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.7% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 53.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 21% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 300 nits Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 73.6 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W 170 W Weight of AC adapter 906 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

