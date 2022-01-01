You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.7 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +16% 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.