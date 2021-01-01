Surface Pro 7 Plus: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%

~76.7% Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 7 Plus. Performance 62 Gaming 22 Display 68 Battery Life 53 Connectivity 67 Case 100 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% Side bezels 16.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Vapor chamber No

Display 2736 x 1824 Size 12.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 96.8% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.6W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 75.2 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2693

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2