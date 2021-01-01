Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
68
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
67
Case
100
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes