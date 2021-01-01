Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 7 Plus.
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
68
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
67
Case
100
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 16.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.8%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.6W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus

Comments

EnglishРусский