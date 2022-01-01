You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

33% sharper screen – 267 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91 vs 106.5 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79% Side bezels 16.1 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 2736 x 1824 2256 x 1504 Size 12.3 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 96.8% - Adobe RGB profile 63.7% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

