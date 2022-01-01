Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or Surface Laptop 5 13.5 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop 5 13.5

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Laptop 5 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • 33% sharper screen – 267 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91 vs 106.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 96.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7 Plus
0.84 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
