Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 19% sharper screen – 267 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Passive
Vapor chamber No -

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 35 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7 Plus
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Surface Pro 8
3. Surface Pro 7 Plus vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Surface Pro 7 Plus vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Surface Pro 7
6. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Surface Laptop 4 13.5
7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Surface Pro 8
8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
9. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский