Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 14 (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (35:44 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 634K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1754 and 1330 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 14
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 14 +1%
807 nits
iPhone 11 Pro
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 14 +5%
86%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3230 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 +32%
1754
iPhone 11 Pro
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 +50%
4780
iPhone 11 Pro
3192
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 14 +26%
800504
iPhone 11 Pro
634199
CPU - 168355
GPU - 258575
Memory - 84144
UX - 120243
Total score 800504 634199
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 14 +28%
9519
iPhone 11 Pro
7465
Stability 82% 73%
Graphics test 57 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 9519 7465
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3279 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:21 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 103 hr 102 hr
General battery life
iPhone 14 +18%
35:44 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2019
Release date September 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

