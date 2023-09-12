Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (with Apple A17 Pro) that was released on September 12, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 2016 mAh larger battery capacity: 4422 vs 2406 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1519K versus 911K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 80 grams less
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|2000 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|510 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|141 g (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|3780 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz:
- 2 cores at 3.78 GHz:
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|3 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A15 GPU
|GPU shading units
|768
|640
|GPU clock
|1398 MHz
|1338 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2147.2 GFLOPS
|~1712.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
iPhone 15 Pro Max +33%
2922
2193
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 15 Pro Max +42%
7270
5126
|CPU
|420892
|251650
|GPU
|553020
|306762
|Memory
|219823
|162292
|UX
|328863
|194596
|Total score
|1519709
|911267
|Max surface temperature
|-
|38.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|53 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8883
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 17
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4422 mAh
|2406 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:48 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|-
|1
|Type of SIM card
|eSIM
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2023
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
