Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Thinner bezels – 22.8% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1632 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 2018 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 15 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 625 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 1655:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 146.6 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 g (5.08 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%
iPhone 15 Pro +35%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3223 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche		 -
Lithography process 5 nanometers -
Graphics Apple A15 GPU -
GPU shading units 640 -
GPU clock 1338 MHz -
FLOPS ~1712.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 189244 -
GPU 269834 -
Memory 129820 -
UX 127582 -
Total score 721039 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 46.2 °C -
Stability 72% -
Graphics test 47 FPS -
Graphics score 7921 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5) iOS 17
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Capacity 2018 mAh 3650 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr -
Watching video 08:38 hr -
Gaming 03:26 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type - USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2023
Release date March 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

