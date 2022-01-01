Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XR vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XR vs SE (2022)

Эпл Айфон XR
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.6% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (702 against 627 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1716 and 1127 points
  • Weighs 50 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 326 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1920:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone XR +12%
702 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR +21%
79%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR
1127
iPhone SE (2022) +52%
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XR
2219
iPhone SE (2022) +113%
4719
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 136583 -
GPU 179228 -
Memory 77872 -
UX 103093 -
Total score 497481 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 68% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5257 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) iOS 15.3
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh -
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 March 2022
Release date October 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

