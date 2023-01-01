Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XS vs iPhone 15 Pro – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 15 Pro

56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XS
VS
81 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone XS
Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 992 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Apple iPhone XS and iPhone 15 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS
vs
iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 625 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XS
641 nits
iPhone 15 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 146.6 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XS
82.9%
iPhone 15 Pro +6%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 2490 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 -
Lithography process 7 nanometers -
Graphics Apple A12 GPU -
GPU shading units 256 -
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 144499 -
GPU 178813 -
Memory 101788 -
UX 106896 -
Total score 537230 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 44.8 °C -
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5701 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5) iOS 17
OS size 11.8 GB -

Battery

Capacity 2658 mAh 3650 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:30 hr -
Watching video 09:19 hr -
Gaming 04:45 hr -
Standby 80 hr -
General battery life
iPhone XS
22:46 hr
iPhone 15 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iPhone XS
87.3 dB
iPhone 15 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2023
Release date September 2018 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone XS vs iPhone SE (2022)
2. iPhone XS vs iPhone 13
3. iPhone XS vs Pixel 6a
4. iPhone XS vs iPhone 12 mini
5. iPhone XS vs iPhone SE (2020)
6. iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max
7. iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Plus
8. iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15
9. iPhone 15 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
10. iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский