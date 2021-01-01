Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 12

Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 315K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (84 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 2.2 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +7%
671 nits
iPhone 12
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone X
82.9%
iPhone 12 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
927
iPhone 12 +71%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2363
iPhone 12 +71%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X
315253
iPhone 12 +83%
577345

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 5.3 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone X
9:26 hr
iPhone 12 +35%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X
12:07 hr
iPhone 12 +8%
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X
19:03 hr
iPhone 12 +1%
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone X
101
iPhone 12 +31%
132
Video quality
iPhone X
89
iPhone 12 +26%
112
Generic camera score
iPhone X
97
iPhone 12 +26%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X +6%
85.1 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 October 2020
Release date November 2017 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
53 (60.2%)
35 (39.8%)
Total votes: 88

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone X
2. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone X
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone X
5. Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X
6. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 12
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 12
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Apple iPhone 12
9. OnePlus 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 12
10. Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish