Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 11

Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 315K)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 394 mAh larger battery capacity: 3110 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.2 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +5%
671 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone X +5%
82.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
927
iPhone 11 +41%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2363
iPhone 11 +46%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X
315253
iPhone 11 +63%
513644

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 5.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone X
9:26 hr
iPhone 11 +65%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X
12:07 hr
iPhone 11 +53%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +9%
19:03 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone X
101
iPhone 11 +28%
129
Video quality
iPhone X
89
iPhone 11 +22%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone X
97
iPhone 11 +23%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X +3%
85.1 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2019
Release date November 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
28 (32.2%)
59 (67.8%)
Total votes: 87

