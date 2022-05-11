Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 593 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4410 mAh
  • 19% higher pixel density (512 vs 429 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Google Tensor
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 848 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1014
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +1%
2860
Pixel 6 Pro
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
771218
CPU - 199110
GPU - 299002
Memory - 119211
UX - 161867
Total score - 771218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6218
PCMark 3.0 score - 11364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:56 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 05:04 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2021
Release date June 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a
2. Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
3. OnePlus 9RT vs Google Pixel 6a
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish