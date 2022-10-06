Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 1540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (976 against 652 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1613 and 1057 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +50%
976 nits
iPhone 12
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1057
iPhone 12 +53%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3304
iPhone 12 +23%
4075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +7%
801693
iPhone 12
747841
CPU 216931 197694
GPU 296692 314303
Memory 134893 103330
UX 152600 127922
Total score 801693 747841
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12
7613
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7613
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 89 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
31:29 hr
iPhone 12 +3%
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 7
2. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 7
3. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 7
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Google Pixel 7
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Google Pixel 7
6. Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone 12
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Apple iPhone 12
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Apple iPhone 12
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Apple iPhone 12
10. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish