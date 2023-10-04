Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4950 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 12% higher pixel density (513 vs 460 PPI)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+3)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1363K versus 1093K)
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2534 and 1500 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio - 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
1795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS - ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro
1500
iPhone 14 Pro +69%
2534
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro
3935
iPhone 14 Pro +63%
6404
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 Pro
1093479
iPhone 14 Pro +25%
1363162
CPU 295546 320177
GPU 383022 462876
Memory 184747 251434
UX 225100 323335
Total score 1093479 1363162
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Capacity 4950 mAh 3200 mAh
Max charge power 27 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:56 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
36:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX633 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 21 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 -
Type of SIM card Nano eSIM
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 September 2022
Release date October 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

