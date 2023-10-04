Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1093K versus 874K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1500 and 1335 points

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
865 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor
Max clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G78 MP20
GPU shading units - 1280
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2170.9 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro +12%
1500
Pixel 6 Pro
1335
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro +27%
3935
Pixel 6 Pro
3089
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 Pro +25%
1093479
Pixel 6 Pro
874514
CPU 295546 244572
GPU 383022 272616
Memory 184747 160815
UX 225100 190234
Total score 1093479 874514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 40.4 °C
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6208
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8598
Video editing - 6884
Photo editing - 17970
Data manipulation - 11157
Writing score - 16291
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4950 mAh 5003 mAh
Max charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:47 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 October 2021
Release date October 2023 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

