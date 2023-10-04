Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1093K versus 874K)
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1500 and 1335 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
85
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
77
69
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
70
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87*
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
83
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.5%
|PWM
|-
|360 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU shading units
|-
|1280
|GPU clock
|-
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2170.9 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro +12%
1500
1335
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro +27%
3935
3089
|CPU
|295546
|244572
|GPU
|383022
|272616
|Memory
|184747
|160815
|UX
|225100
|190234
|Total score
|1093479
|874514
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6208
|Web score
|-
|8598
|Video editing
|-
|6884
|Photo editing
|-
|17970
|Data manipulation
|-
|11157
|Writing score
|-
|16291
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (92nd and 148th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4950 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Max charge power
|27 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|21 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2023
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2023
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
