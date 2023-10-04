Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 832K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1504 and 1366 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 6 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pixel 8
81*
Pixel 6
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pixel 8
78*
Pixel 6
72
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 427 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
849 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor
Max clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G78 MP20
GPU shading units - 1280
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2170.9 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 +10%
1504
Pixel 6
1366
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 +28%
3963
Pixel 6
3105
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 +33%
1104362
Pixel 6
832770
CPU 300992 232971
GPU 383422 264190
Memory 190193 150880
UX 225199 181239
Total score 1104362 832770
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
6379
Max surface temperature - 42.1 °C
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6379
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
10617
Web score - 7569
Video editing - 6393
Photo editing - 17623
Data manipulation - 10303
Writing score - 15037
AnTuTu 10 Phone Scores (89th and 162nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 4614 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
136
Video quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
133
Generic camera score
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 October 2021
Release date October 2023 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

User opinions

