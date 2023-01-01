Huawei P60 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2700
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4815 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 200 grams (7.05 oz)
Review
Display
92
Performance
78
Battery
91
Camera
83
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
83
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P60 Pro
92
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
85
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
78
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4167
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1048433
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores - 31st place
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
91
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|Charge power
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
83
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P60 Pro may differ by country or region