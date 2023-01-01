Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P60 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P60 Pro

  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2700
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4815 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 200 grams (7.05 oz)

Review

Display
92
Performance
78
Battery
91
Camera
83
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
83

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P60 Pro
92

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
85

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
78

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 875 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4167
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1048433
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4815 mAh
Charge power 88 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P60 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P60 Pro may differ by country or region

