Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P60 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Huawei P60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1478 and 1314 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Weighs 29 grams less

Weighs 29 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro 1244 nits P60 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% P60 Pro 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 EMUI 13.1 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4815 mAh Charge power 120 W 88 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes Full charging time 0:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 17:34 hr - Gaming 04:37 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life 13 Pro 33:56 hr P60 Pro n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro 136 P60 Pro n/a Video quality 13 Pro 129 P60 Pro n/a Generic camera score 13 Pro 136 P60 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB P60 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on 13 Pro: - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P60 Pro.