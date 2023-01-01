Motorola Moto G72 vs Moto G53 VS Motorola Moto G72 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto G72 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 29, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI) 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 327K)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 327K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type POLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 145.9% - PWM 180 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G72 1011 nits Moto G53 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 166 g (5.86 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP52 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G72 +2% 85.3% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:14 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 15:35 hr - Gaming 05:56 hr - Standby 136 hr - General battery life Moto G72 36:51 hr Moto G53 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G72 85.4 dB Moto G53 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2022 December 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G72. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.