Motorola Moto G72 vs Moto G53

Моторола Мото G72
VS
Моторола Мото G53
Motorola Moto G72
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto G72 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 29, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 327K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G72
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 145.9% -
PWM 180 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G72
1011 nits
Moto G53
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 166 g (5.86 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G72 +2%
85.3%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G72 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G72
543
Moto G53
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G72 +11%
1826
Moto G53
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G72 +14%
372046
Moto G53
327012
CPU 103667 -
GPU 86319 -
Memory 80017 -
UX 105524 -
Total score 372046 327012
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G72
1251
Moto G53
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 10257 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:14 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 136 hr -
General battery life
Moto G72
36:51 hr
Moto G53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G72
85.4 dB
Moto G53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 December 2022
Release date October 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G72. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

