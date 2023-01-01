Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia G22: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia G22

Nokia G22
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Unisoc T606
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5050 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 192.23 grams (6.78 oz)
Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
62
Performance
25
Battery
75
Camera
51
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
56

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G22
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%
59

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
25

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
164706
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB
58

Software

Operating system Android 12
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G22
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G22 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia G22 or Nokia G20
2. Nokia G22 or Redmi Note 11
3. Nokia G22 or Redmi 10 2022
4. Nokia G22 or Nokia G21
5. Nokia G22 or Redmi 10C
6. Nokia G22 or Nokia G11
7. Nokia G22 or Moto G32
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish