Nokia G22
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Unisoc T606
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5050 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 192.23 grams (6.78 oz)
Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
62
Performance
25
Battery
75
Camera
51
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
56
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G22
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
59
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192.23 g (6.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
25
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
164706
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
58
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
51
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G22 may differ by country or region