Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05s
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 235K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 416 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A05s and Nokia G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A05s
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1567:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Nokia G22
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A05s +2%
82.9%
Nokia G22
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A05s and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU shading units 128 64
GPU clock 1110 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~284 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05s +12%
416
Nokia G22
372
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05s +6%
1414
Nokia G22
1338
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A05s +31%
308329
Nokia G22
235401
CPU 108620 78292
GPU 48020 33692
Memory 87982 61731
UX 64200 63537
Total score 308329 235401
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 412
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7777
Video editing - 4666
Photo editing - 12269
Data manipulation - 5962
Writing score - 8726
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 Core -
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Nokia G22
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2023 February 2023
Release date October 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.58 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A05s. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.

