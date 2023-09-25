Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Nokia G22
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05s
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 235K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 416 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
60
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
37
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
18
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81*
73*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|81.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|44 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1567:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168 mm (6.61 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|192.23 g (6.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU shading units
|128
|64
|GPU clock
|1110 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~284 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05s +12%
416
372
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05s +6%
1414
1338
|CPU
|108620
|78292
|GPU
|48020
|33692
|Memory
|87982
|61731
|UX
|64200
|63537
|Total score
|308329
|235401
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|412
|Web score
|-
|7777
|Video editing
|-
|4666
|Photo editing
|-
|12269
|Data manipulation
|-
|5962
|Writing score
|-
|8726
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.1 Core
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.58 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.31 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A05s. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.
