Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Delivers 129% higher peak brightness (1786 against 780 nits)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1854 and 971 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.8%
PWM 342 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 11 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
780 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +129%
1786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +3%
90%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
971
iPhone 14 Pro +91%
1854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3423
iPhone 14 Pro +55%
5300
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +6%
1015690
iPhone 14 Pro
959131
CPU 239647 242087
GPU 439833 419508
Memory 164894 162089
UX 174030 144728
Total score 1015690 959131
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9567
iPhone 14 Pro +3%
9862
Stability 64% 79%
Graphics test 57 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 9567 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 11656 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 100 hr 120 hr
General battery life
10 Pro
30:23 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +19%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
iPhone 14 Pro +8%
143
Video quality
10 Pro
110
iPhone 14 Pro +35%
149
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
iPhone 14 Pro +15%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 8T
4. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
5. OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish