Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.