OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (516 vs 398 PPI)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 722 and 665 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (100 vs 85 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
84
P30 Pro
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
83
P30 Pro
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
75
P30 Pro
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
76
P30 Pro
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
81
P30 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
78
P30 Pro
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99%
PWM 122 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +3%
608 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
P30 Pro +1%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +9%
722
P30 Pro
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +15%
2644
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +20%
464064
P30 Pro
387890
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (61st and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 10
OS size 17 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
P30 Pro +41%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
P30 Pro +41%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +25%
34:24 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
P30 Pro +1%
119
Video quality
7 Pro +1%
98
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
P30 Pro +1%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +5%
90.8 dB
P30 Pro
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

