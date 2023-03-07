Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 234K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 380 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.72 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|680 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|PWM
|-
|409 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Yellow
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Realme 10 +51%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1478
Realme 10 +20%
1777
|CPU
|-
|107130
|GPU
|-
|92004
|Memory
|-
|80773
|UX
|-
|105349
|Total score
|234434
|387101
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1362
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10294
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.
