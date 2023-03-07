Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme 10 VS Oppo Realme C55 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 234K)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 234K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 380 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C55 n/a Realme 10 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +3% 86.7% Realme 10 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 380 Realme 10 +51% 572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 1478 Realme 10 +20% 1777 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 234434 Realme 10 +65% 387101 CPU - 107130 GPU - 92004 Memory - 80773 UX - 105349 Total score 234434 387101 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C55 n/a Realme 10 1362 Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1362 PCMark 3.0 score - 10294 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Realme C55 n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Realme C55 n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.